Before summer came to a close last year, Ford introduced its next-generation F-150 pickup for the 2021 model year. Missing from that announcement was any mention of the hotter F-150 Raptor. Spy photos have shown it is in development while rumors continue to circulate about its powertrain setup. Thankfully, we won’t have to speculate much longer as Ford confirmed to Motor1.com that the new Raptor would debut on February 3.

The Blue Oval will host a livestream on its YouTube channel starting at 11 a.m. EST. We should get to see the new pickup without any camouflage, though we don’t expect a design revolution. While Ford thoroughly updated its pickup for 2021, many of the changes were underneath the sheet metal – and that’s expected to happen with the Raptor. A purportedly leaked CAD image of the Raptor’s front end showed a very familiar face.

Gallery: 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Spy Photos

8 Photos

Rumors continue to swirl about what’ll motivate the off-road pickup. Ford currently offers the Raptor with a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 making 450 horsepower (335 kilowatts) and 510 pound-feet (691 Newton-meters) of torque, though the Raptor has a new competitor from Ram in the form of the 702-hp (523-kW) Ram TRX. A new video (above) has captured the next-gen Raptor with a rumbly V8-like exhaust note, though we don’t know what mill it is. Rumors point to Ford’s supercharged 5.2-liter offered in the Mustang Shelby GT500 making its way to the Raptor. The mill makes 760 hp (566 kW) in the horse, though it could be rated less in the dino.

The truck was spied outside of Roush, which helped Ford develop the GT500. Rumors suggest the mill will make between 725-750 hp (540-559 kW). The Raptor now has a real competitor for the first time since its debut a decade ago. The Ram TRX comes out hot with its high-horsepower powertrain and rugged looks. It leapfrogs the current Raptor in the power department, though we’d be lying if we didn’t say we were excited to see where this new off-road tit-for-tat goes. It likely only means wins for the consumer.