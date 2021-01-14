Honda gave its Ridgeline a surprisingly thorough facelift for the 2021 model year. Many of the updates focused on giving the pickup a more truck-like appearance, though those tweaks come at a cost. The refreshed 2021 Ridgeline will start at $36,490, which is without the $1,175 destination charge. That’s about $2,500 more than the outgoing 2020 model. The updated pickup begins arriving at dealers early next month.

The $36,490 starting price ($37,665 with destination) is for the entry-level Sport trim. Jumping up to the Ridgeline RTL adds nearly $3,000 to the price – it starts at $39,470 ($40,645, destination). The RTL-E above it starts at $42,420 ($43,595), while the top-tier Ridgeline Black Edition has a starting price of $43,920 ($45,095). The trims feature styling differences, like the Sport and Black Edition receiving the gloss black grille crossbar as opposed to the chrome one on the RTL and RTL-E.

Gallery: 2021 Honda Ridgeline

18 Photos

Much of Honda’s focus centered on restyling the Ridgeline’s front end, which was an unusual move. Honda updated the sheet metal ahead of the A-pillar, giving the pickup a squarer front-end design instead of the Honda Odyssey-like sloping one. Honda added a higher hood with a prominent power bulge, a reshaped front bumper cover, tougher-looking fenders, and slick air curtains. Inside, Honda installed its latest infotainment system, which brings back the physical volume knob.

The new Honda Performance Development (HPD) package is priced at $2,800 and adds black fender flares, HPD graphics and badging, and bronze-colored wheels. Other available packages include the $1,465 Utility, the $270 Function, and the $1,315 Function+. The new, more expensive price tag likely comes from the now standard and all-wheel-drive system available across the board. It pairs with Honda’s 3.5-liter V6 and a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The mill makes the same 280 horsepower (208 kilowatts) and 262 pound-feet (355 Newton-meters) of torque.