The Fiat brand is in a weird place in the United States because the lineup now consists of just a single vehicle – the 500X. Pogea Racing's latest project shows there's still reason to be excited by the venerable Italian brand elsewhere by debuting its new Abarth 595 Hercules.

Pogea Racing's tuning pushes the Abarth to 217 horsepower (162 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters), rather than 177 hp (132 kW) and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm) for a stock Abarth 595 Competizione. The little hot hatch can hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 6.2 seconds and top speed of 144 mph (232 kph).

Gallery: Pogea Racing Fiat Abarth 595 Hercules

9 Photos

The powertrain mods include new engine management, a flap-controlled exhaust from the company Monsterexhaust, and a 200-cell downpipe. As an option, buyers can add thermal insulation to the exhaust to reduce the temperature in the engine compartment.

The tuned model rides on an adjustable coilover suspension that drops the center of gravity 1.772 inches (45 millimeters) lower than stock. It rides on 18-inch forged wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. Pogea Racing offers a variety of designs for them, but they're all this size for the Hercules.

The Hercules has a musclebound body that befits the mythical hero. The kit includes a new hood with big intakes. The fenders are wider at both axles and new side sills run between them. A prominent wing attaches to the roof. These parts are carbon fiber, and Pogea Racing offers them in a variety of finishes, including clear coat and textures like Forged Carbon, Honeycomb, and Camouflage.

If this recipe sounds perfect to you and there's already an Abarth 595 in your garage, then Pogea Racing charges €18,810 plus VAT ($22,805) for Hercules.