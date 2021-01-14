Skoda has been spotted putting the finishing touches on the all-new Fabia by testing the supermini on the D10 highway in the Czech Republic. Footage captured by Auto.cz reader Jakub Růta shows the subcompact hatchback masking most of its body panels by using camouflage finished in the same white shade as the actual sheet metal (and plastic).

According to the man with the camera, the fourth-generation Fabia seemed to be wider than the outgoing model and had a more mature design. It appears we’re dealing with an upper-spec version judging by the LED headlights and taillights, with the rear clusters extending on the tailgate for the first time on a Fabia to give it more road presence.

In typical Skoda fashion, we’re expecting the new Fabia to be larger than all of its VAG siblings, specifically the Volkswagen Polo, SEAT Ibiza, and Audi A1. An even bigger wagon is coming by late 2022 / early 2023 and won’t have to face any competitors following the demise of the Dacia Logan MCV, Renault Clio Sport Tourer, and SEAT Ibiza ST. There’s the Lada Vesta, but it doesn’t fully rival the Fabia Estate since it’s a Russia-centric product.

While we don’t get a clear view of the interior, at one point in the video the upper section of the dashboard makes an appearance. It reveals a tablet-styled infotainment, likely in the same fashion as the bigger Scala hatchback. Unlike the outgoing model which barely uses parts from the MQB platform, the revamped Fabia will fully ride on the Modular Transverse Matrix architecture in the A0 specification for small cars.

Switching to MQB underpinnings should result in more refinement and technology for the Skoda Fabia IV, along with a roomier interior and a more enjoyable experience behind the wheel. The B-segment hatchback lost the diesel engine with the current model’s facelift in 2018, so the TDI is unlikely to return for the car’s fourth iteration.

The tried-and-tested 1.0 TSI will be at the core of the engine range and will be offered with manual and DSG transmissions. It will be interesting to see whether the lethargic naturally aspirated 1.0 MPI with as low as 60 horsepower will return for the Fabia Mk4 or Skoda will go turbo-only with its Peugeot 208 rival.

We wouldn’t get our hopes up too high about the Mladá Boleslav brand putting the larger 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine underneath the Fabia’s hood. In addition, there are reports Skoda is not looking to electrify its entry-level car by giving it mild-hybrid technology, at least not at first. It is believed the VW Group wants to keep the Fabia affordable by steering clear of the new trend regarding gradually more expensive superminis.

The all-new Fabia has been confirmed for a 2021 official reveal, possibly in the coming months.