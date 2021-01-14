After having a look at what Alpine and Renault have in the pipeline, it’s time to see what the main brand Renault is cooking up. No fewer than seven fully electric vehicles will be launched by 2025, and one of them was previewed today in the shape of the reborn Renault 5. Also known as “Le Car” in the United States, the supermini is back after being discontinued in 1996.

Renault labels the new 5 pictured here as a prototype rather than a concept, which means the production version likely won’t stray away from this retro-tastic design. That red stripe is likely a nod to the hot hatch version dubbed Renault 5 GT Turbo back in the day, which may hint its modern-day EV counterpart will spawn a performance derivative.

Little else is known about the new R5, but Renault’s head honcho Luca de Meo says it’s going to be an electric car “at a price that many, many people will be able to afford.” We’re also hearing there are plans to bring back the Renault 4 as well, but details are limited at this point.

Elsewhere, the French automaker pledges to introduce 14 “core vehicles” by the middle of the decade, half of which will be in the C and D segments. In related news, Group Renault also plans to introduce a production version of the Megane eVision Concept in 2022 with a new infotainment system with built-in Google services.

The company is also setting up the Mobilize sub-brand with four EVs, a tiny Twizy-like model, the Dacia Spring, a new electric liftback/sedan, and a cargo van.