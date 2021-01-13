Audi recently added a new crossover coupe to its lineup, the 2021 Q5 Sportback. Following suit from competitors like the Mercedes GLC Coupe and BMW X4, the Sportback is a sharper, sleeker version of its crossover sibling, the Q5. Going on sale later this year, Audi says that the Sportback will be priced from $47,800 before destination.

As expected, this runs a premium over the standard Q5, which starts at $43,300. The extra $4,500 for the Sportback does net some extra features such as 19-inch wheels and a panoramic sunroof. Most notably, the Sportback gets a standard S-line exterior appearance package, including more aggressive front and rear fascias and with metallic accents. From the base Premium trim, prices only go up.

Pricing for the Q5 Sportback Premium Plus ekes up to $51,000, while the top trip Prestige is $56,500. Each of those models come with a mild-hybrid, turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four making 261 horsepower (195 Kilowatts) and 273 pound-feet (370 Newton-meters).

If you’d like a bit more punch with your Sportback, Audi also offers the SQ5 Sportback, with a bigger turbocharged 3.0-liter V6, good for 349 hp and 369 lb-ft (260kW, 500 Nm). The SQ5 Sportback will start at $56,100. Unlike the standard Q5, Audi will not offer the plug-in hybrid powertrain on the Sportback.

The brand currently does not offer an RS Q5 in the US, so we’re not holding our breath for any more powerful variants in the pipeline. That said, the Q5 and SQ5 Sportback should prove successful additions to the Audi lineup, given America’s appetite for crossover coupes. Even with a starting price nearly $5,000 higher, we’re betting on the Sportback to be a hit.

