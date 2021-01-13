Get yourself a luxurious minivan with a steep discount.

This year Chrysler released the 2021 Pacifica Pinnacle edition. Essentially a luxed-up version of the brand's successful minivan, the Pacifica Pinnacle has Nappa leather seats, second-row captain's chair pillows, and Chrysler's new Ultra center console, which offers more than 13.6 liters of storage room. Although the Pacifica Pinnacle starts at a relatively steep $53,990, this month you might be able to snag one at a discount.

According to a report from CarsDirect, Chrysler is already offering deals as rich as $5,000 or a combination of zero percent APR plus a cash bonus on its most luxurious Pacifica minivan. The deal itself consists of either a $2,000 rebate or zero-percent financing for 60 months, plus a $3,000 bonus.

The cash-only savings equate to about a nine percent discount off of the base price, meaning, you could theoretically take home Chrylser's nicest minivan for $48,990.That's about the same price as a standard Pacifica Limited ($48,390), and both of those trims come with all-wheel drive out of the box.

But there are other Pacifica options if you don't want to spend nearly $50,000 on a minivan, regardless of how nice it is. The base Pacifica Touring with front-wheel drive starts at $35,045 while the Touring L costs $38,145 with the same front-wheel-drive configuration. All-wheel drive adds $3,000 to the asking price of both of those models. And if you want the front-drive-only Pacifica Hybrid, that model starts at $39,995 for 2021.

2021 Chrysler Pacifica AWD Exterior
CarsDirect says this deal on the Pacifica Pinnacle runs until February 1, 2021. So if you want to pick up the most luxurious Chrysler van at a discount, now is the time to do it.

2021 Chrysler Pacifica AWD Exterior
Source: CarsDirect