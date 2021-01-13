This year Chrysler released the 2021 Pacifica Pinnacle edition. Essentially a luxed-up version of the brand's successful minivan, the Pacifica Pinnacle has Nappa leather seats, second-row captain's chair pillows, and Chrysler's new Ultra center console, which offers more than 13.6 liters of storage room. Although the Pacifica Pinnacle starts at a relatively steep $53,990, this month you might be able to snag one at a discount.

According to a report from CarsDirect, Chrysler is already offering deals as rich as $5,000 or a combination of zero percent APR plus a cash bonus on its most luxurious Pacifica minivan. The deal itself consists of either a $2,000 rebate or zero-percent financing for 60 months, plus a $3,000 bonus.

The cash-only savings equate to about a nine percent discount off of the base price, meaning, you could theoretically take home Chrylser's nicest minivan for $48,990.That's about the same price as a standard Pacifica Limited ($48,390), and both of those trims come with all-wheel drive out of the box.

But there are other Pacifica options if you don't want to spend nearly $50,000 on a minivan, regardless of how nice it is. The base Pacifica Touring with front-wheel drive starts at $35,045 while the Touring L costs $38,145 with the same front-wheel-drive configuration. All-wheel drive adds $3,000 to the asking price of both of those models. And if you want the front-drive-only Pacifica Hybrid, that model starts at $39,995 for 2021.

CarsDirect says this deal on the Pacifica Pinnacle runs until February 1, 2021. So if you want to pick up the most luxurious Chrysler van at a discount, now is the time to do it.

Gallery: 2021 Chrysler Pacifica AWD: First Drive