Dodge was clear from the launch of the 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat that the model was a one-year-only offering. The plan was for production to last just six months. New information suggests that assembly of the performance SUV ends in June, according to Mopar Insiders citing dealer sources.

The Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Michigan is also going to increase production slightly because of the huge demand. Originally, Dodge planned to build around 2,000 examples of the Durango SRT Hellcat.

Gallery: 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: First Drive

26 Photos

The limited-run Durango retails for $80,995 (plus a $1,495 destination fee). The options include the $1,495 Black Package for adding dark accents to the body and $2,395 Technology Group that includes adaptive cruise control, brake assist, forward collision warning, and lane departure warning. Additional upgrades include body stripes for $1,195, $1,595 Laguna brown leather seats, $995 19-speaker stereo, $1,295 power sunroof, and more. Ticking every possible option box takes the price to nearly $100,000.

The Durango SRT Hellcat packs the familiar 6.2-liter supercharged V8 making 710 horsepower (529 kilowatts) and 645 pound-feet (875 newton-meters). An eight-speed automatic sends the power to an all-wheel-drive system. It can reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 180 mph (290 kph). It can cover the quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds. Plus, the high-powered crossover can still tow 8,700 pounds (3,946 kilograms).

Other performance upgrades include an improved suspension and Brembo brakes with rotors measuring 15.8 inches in front and 13.8 inches in the back. Inside, there's a flat-bottom steering wheel and red-trimmed gauges.