It’s safe to say Hyundai pretty much nailed it with the new generation Sonata. It seems that everyone here at Motor1.com loves the new South Korean sedan and our Senior Editor Brett Evans even said the Sonata N Line is “simply the best.” With so much enthusiasm surrounding the new Sonata, it’s time to see how it compares against two of its competitors. In a drag race.

The folks over at Throttle House got the new Sonata N Line - the most powerful production Sonata to date, and put it against the 2021 Acura TLX and 2020 Honda Accord. The latter comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine and a 10-speed automatic gearbox, sending power to the front wheels. The TLX, in turn, uses the same turbocharged-four engine but is channeling the power to all four wheels. Against the two Japanese sedans, the Sonata N Line puts to use a 2.5-liter turbo engine.

The factory numbers show a clear advantage for the Sonata - it’s the most powerful and has the highest torque from all three contenders. The sporty sedan has 290 horsepower (216 kilowatts) and 311 pound-feet (422 Newton-meters) of torque, whereas the TLX is good for 272 hp (203 kW) and 280 lb-ft (380 Nm) of torque. Unsurprisingly, the Accord is the least powerful of the bunch with its 252 hp (188 kW) and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm) of torque.

It may look like a drag race that’s easy to predict at a glance but the truth is that things don't always go as predicted. We won’t tell you more and ruin the fun - and trust us, there’s good fun in this race. And an unexpected winner.