While the fullsize Bronco has been delayed until summer due to (presumably) supply chain issues related to its removable roof, the rollout of the smaller Bronco Sport took place on time. Ford’s official sales chart for Q4 2020 shows 5,120 examples of the unibody crossover were delivered last year, but it appears the Blue Oval is now facing some problems with the off-road alternative of the Escape.

According to a new report from Ford Authority, ordering a power moonroof for the Big Bend, Outer Banks, and Badlands trim levels is extending the delivery time by four weeks. It’s the same story with the two-tone paint scheme with a gray roof for the Badlands, as well as with the Class II Trailer Tow Package for Big Bend, Outer Banks, and Badlands.

It’s unclear why Ford is having these issues at the Hermosillo plant in Mexico where the Bronco Sport has been in production since late October 2020. It could have something to do with the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic as other automakers have had to face production constraints due to the lack of certain parts.

Seeing the glass half full, the report goes on to say these problems do not concern the entry-level Bronco Sport. In other words, customers interested in getting the base trim won’t have to wait an extra month to get behind the wheel. Those looking for a more expensive version with the optional goodies mentioned above might want to check dealer lots for existing vehicles if the four-week delay is a dealbreaker.

For the time being, the Bronco Sport will remain a North American affair as there are no plans to sell it elsewhere. The same goes for its bigger brother, while right-hand-drive versions have been put on the backburner, though not necessarily excluded.