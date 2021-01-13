Nokian may be best known for its winter tires, but the company wants to expand its presence in new segments and markets. The Finnish firm believes its new One all-season tire will become a real game-changer with a predicted life of approximately 80,000 miles (128,750 kilometers). That’s according to a new report from Car and Driver.

The publication says Nokian is ramping up production of the new tire model at its plant in Tennessee and in Europe. The Nokian One is being advertised as the first all-season tire of the company designed especially for the North American market. At this point though, there’s no price disclosed but Car and Driver talks about an “affordable price point.”

But wait. Let’s get back to that huge number in the headline. No, we are not clickbaiting you because that’s a number Nokian says is possible thanks to the use of a new mix of materials. For example, there’s a good dose of aramid fibers, the same compound found in the Nokian Hakkapeliitta LT3 and R3 winter tires. This is the first time the company is using it in an all-season tire.

These strong fibers are used to strengthen the sidewall of the tire and make it more durable against pothole hits. In fact, Nokian is so confident the technology works that it will offer the Pothole Protection warranty program as a no-cost option when buying a set of One tires. The warranty will replace a tire free of charge if it's damaged beyond repair by a pothole hit.

Nokian promises the new One tire will have better performance on a wet surface compared to the model it will replace, the Entyre 2.0 all-season tire. Even more importantly, the new tire will have lower rolling resistance. The Nokian One will be available in about 70 different sizes from 14 to 20 inches.