The eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf was off to a bad as a software problem related to the car’s emergency call function plagued the car’s launch last year in Europe. It’s happening all over again as a separate issue – this time related to the infotainment system and reversing camera – is forcing VW to announce a voluntary recall.

A total of 56,000 Golf 8s are impacted by the “voluntary service measure” and VW explains the cars affected were built until June 2020. Once again, it appears the early ones have the glitchy software, thus reinforcing the rule some people have about not buying cars during their first production year. As some of you will remember, the ID.3’s market launch was actually delayed several months due to similar software issues.

At least in the case of the Golf, these recalls don’t seem to have a negative impact on customer demand. This week, VW announced sales of the compact model registered 312,000 units in Europe last year, making the Golf the best-selling car on the Old Continent in 2020. Approximately 179,000 cars were delivered in the second half of the year, and the Golf was #1 in sales at home in Germany with 133,900 cars, followed by two other VWs – Tiguan and Passat.

VW mentions all eight derivatives of the Golf have been available in Europe since last fall. By using “all,” it likely means there are no other new versions planned, at least not for the time being. We had hoped to see a new Golf R Variant, Golf GTD Variant, and that long-rumored Golf R Plus, but it appears these are not on the agenda right now.

There is one member of the Golf lineup that is certainly not coming back for the Mk8. We’re talking about the e-Golf, which was discontinued in December 2020 when production of the electric hatch ended at the “Transparent Factory” in Dresden, Germany. Its natural successor is the ID.3, which will be manufactured at the same factory starting late January while also remaining in production at the Zwickau plant.