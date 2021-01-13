Needless to say, the Ford F-150 Raptor has all the latest off-road tech from the Blue Oval to compete with the truck-loving American market. These tech toys are part of the whole appeal – apart from its gnarly looks, of course.

However, I know a number of people who are still in love with how the Ford F-150 looked back in the day, particularly the sixth and seventh generation models. If you're among those people, say no more – here's a 2014 Ford Raptor with a face of a 1979 F-150, marrying the old and the new.

As seen in the video embedded on top, this rig was made by Sweet Brothers Restomods. We know, it looks confusing. But to put it simply, the chassis, the Fox Racing shocks, and the 6.2-liter V8 engine of the first-generation Ford Raptor are all retained underneath the skin, while the body was from a sixth-gen F-150. Probably the coolest restomod done on a truck we've seen so far.

And yes, if you think that the old F-150 shouldn't fit the modern Raptor chassis, that would be correct. That's why the folks at Sweet Brothers Restomods employed their aftermarket magic and stretch the geriatric body to fit the whole thing – and they're pretty successful doing so. Some modern essentials are present, such as heated and cooled seats, as well as front and rear cameras.

Even better, retro-looking Raptor is equipped with a Roush Stage II supercharger kit, with a total output of 590 horsepower (440 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. That's more than enough to pull the single-cab body, of course, but you can never go too much, right?

Interested? Sweet Brothers Restomods is open for orders, you may want to hit them up.