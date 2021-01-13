What's better than a truck converted into a motorhome? Well, an all-terrain truck camper that can take you anywhere, that is. Nevada-based company TruckHouse introduces its latest product that will surely make off-road campers' hearts flutter. It's called the BCT, and its specifications aren't as simple as its name.

Built on either a Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport or TRD Pro, depending on the package, TruckHouse takes it further by adding a long-travel suspension, a fully-fabricated rear axle, rotary forged wheels, and 33- to 35-inch oversized all-terrain tires. The company can also add safari snorkel, recovery ladders, and off-road accessory lighting by request.

Gallery: TruckHouse BCT Tacoma Camper 4x4

8 Photos

But probably the biggest addition to this TruckHouse BCT Toyota Tacoma camper is the standard single-piece carbon fiber-reinforced composite house. According to TruckHouse, this was manufactured using state-of-the-art vacuum infusion processes and is substantially stronger and lighter than traditional truck campers.

Inside the composite house, TruckHouse uses lightweight marine components and appliances to fit the floor plan included in the gallery above. To maximize the outdoor experience, the off-road camper has seven safari-style dual-paned windows and a large U-shaped rear dinette. TruckHouse hasn't release interior images of the camper but will soon do via its website.

Moreover, TruckHouse said that the floor plan is ready to accommodate sleeping for four adults, plus a space for a complete gallery and wet bath. It also a provision to add a massive LED TV if you want one.

TruckHouse also incorporates solar power into the BCT to ensure off-the-grid expeditions are possible. Although, the company hasn't released any specifics, along with the capacity of the lithium battery bank for the composite house.

The TruckHouse BCT Tacoma 4x4 Camper starts at $285,000, though that price will depend on the price of the truck that customers need to purchase from Toyota dealerships themselves.