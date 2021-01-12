Fast and Furious may be one of the most recognizable automotive franchises in cinematic history. With such a big reach, the name carries many different meanings to those in the automotive space. While some have been inspired to become petrolheads, others have taken hold of the culture and transformed their way of life.

As such, Entertainment Weekly’s latest article showcases an interview with Vin Diesel sharing his thoughts on the latest installment.

We’d be remiss not to mention that the trailer was released all the way back in January of 2020 before the pandemic. Even so, the four-minute teaser swiftly broke the internet with news that John Cena would star as Dom’s long-lost brother Jacob. The reaction swiftly continued with the reaction to Charlize Theron’s Cipher haircut and the fact that Han (Sung Kang) is somehow back from the dead.

Unsurprisingly, Diesel stressed the importance of the family component in the film. And he’s right, because Fast 9 takes a deep dive on the Toretto family tree, shining a light on the two decades of origin story left under the rug.

The other clear focal point of the movie is the return of Han. It’s no surprise that fans have been demanding justice for Han ever since his fiery demise in Tokyo Drift. But let’s face it, the Fast and Furious series is no stranger to bringing back characters like these for dramatic effect – fans loved him so much that he returned multiple times in subsequent movies with non-sequential timelines.

However, one of the biggest nuggets of information we can report is that Helen Mirren finally gets to drive in the film. And we’d wager that would be reason alone to sit down and enjoy Fast 9 when we can safely return to movie theaters.