For 2021, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) usually held in Las Vegas has gone virtual due to the ongoing coronavirus. General Motors isn't holding back on tech announcements, however. Aside from lengthy discussions on its Ultium platform and a reinforced promise of 30 new EVs globally through 2025, we were given another teaser for the upcoming Bolt EUV. We also learned it will debut along with a refreshed Bolt next month.

Admittedly, the teaser isn't grand, but it does show us something that GM previously mentioned. The crossover version of the Bolt will feature Super Cruise – the first Chevrolet vehicle to offer the self-driving tech – and the teaser shows the feature on the Bolt EUV's instrument screen. It's not the first teaser we've seen, and with a few weeks until its official debut, it probably won't be the last either.

Chevrolet will unveil the all-new Bolt EUV alongside the updated Bolt in February, though a specific date hasn't been nailed down just yet. The crossover will borrow its underpinnings from the Buick Velite 7 EV which is currently available in China and boasts a range of 311 miles per the NEDC cycle. Word is that the Bow Tie version will feature improved batteries for better range in the US, though testing cycles are different here than elsewhere so published ranges might be similar. As for the Bolt hatchback, it should soldier on with its current powertrain driving an updated interior and exterior.

Gallery: Chevy Bolt EUV Spy Photos

7 Photos

Neither vehicle utilizes Ultium tech, but they should be the last electric offerings from GM without such an infusion. The virtual CES presentation outlined an ambitious plan for bringing more EVs to market, including a first-look teaser at Cadillac's new EV flagship sedan, the Celestiq.

GM says the refreshed Bolt and new Bolt EUV will reach dealerships this summer.