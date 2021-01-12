Hyundai is getting ready to add yet another member to its performance car portfolio by introducing the very first crossover to carry the “N” letter. Joining the i20 N, i30 N, i30 N Fastback, and the Veloster N, the Kona N will be revealed in the coming weeks with the promise of delivering uncompromised driving fun combined with the benefits of an SUV.

But first, teaser photos have been published to ease the wait, showing the spicy little crossover covered up in N-branded camouflage. The feisty CUV also stars in a video that tries to emphasize its versatility and show it’s a compelling all-rounder. Although not mentioned by Hyundai, the Kona N is reportedly going to come in an AWD flavor, which would explain why it's being featured both on and off-road.

Gallery: 2021 Hyundai Kona N teasers

10 Photos

Hyundai does confirm the Kona N will be powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine hooked up to a dual-clutch eight-speed automatic transmission. If this setup sounds familiar, that’s because the i30 N and Veloster N both have this engine combined with the company’s new wet-type DCT. The South Korean brand isn’t willing to talk about power numbers just yet, but these can’t be all that different compared to the two hot hatches.

In other words, we’re expecting somewhere in the region of 275 horsepower and 260 pound-feet (352 Newton-meters) of torque, which would represent a healthy bump over the recently introduced N Line model. The “warm” version has a smaller 1.6-liter turbo and has to make do with 198 hp (147 kW). The lesser of the two sporty Kona models also comes only with a DCT, but it’s the old seven-speed unit.

There’s at least one more N model Hyundai is working on considering the Elantra N has already been teased and will likely be revealed later in 2021. There are also rumors of a standalone N car, possibly with a mid-engined layout and hybrid power using Rimac know-how.