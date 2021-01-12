January is turning out to be a good month for shopping for a brand new car. A few notable incentives from different automakers have already been announced and now Ford is joining them with serious discounts for two of its hottest products in the United States.

Starting with the Mustang, Ford is happy to offer you up to $3,250 off the manufacturer's suggested retail prices (MSRP) depending on the trim level for 2020 examples of the sports car. According to FordAuthority, the incentives are available in most continental US markets but are not available for the range-topping GT350 and GT500 models. Instead, you can get them for the 2020 Mustang Bullitt, which has been discontinued for the 2021 model year after the arrival of the Mustang Mach 1.

Mustang EcoBoost Premium: $3,250 discount

Mustang GT: $2,250 discount

Mustang GT, Bullitt, EcoBoost: $1,750 discount

If you are looking for a more practical car, the Explorer might grab your attention with a cash discount of $5,500 for every 2020 model. Unfortunately, the campaign is available only in selected states but Ford is also offering interest-free financing for qualifying buyers in some markets. FordAuthority reports that the full $5,500 bonus is available in New York, while Detroit gets a $2,000 discount for the 2020 Explorer and $1,500 for the 2021 Explorer. Los Angeles reportedly benefits from a $2,500 rebate for 2020 models.

The January discounts for the Explorer are valid through the beginning of March this year, while the Mustang ones will last until the end of March.

The Explorer was America’s 13th best-selling model in 2020 with 226,217 units delivered to customers, up 20.9 percent compared to the prior year. The Mustang, in turn, was the country’s best-selling pony car with 61,090 sales, 8,135 more than the second-placed Dodge Challenger.