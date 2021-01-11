Not everyone will admit it, but it’s pretty clear that superyachts are one of the most ubiquitous signs of wealth. Picture the Monaco harbor during the F1 Grand Prix weekend; everyone has their boat parked up next to the circuit. It’s a very expensive exercise in flexing on your peers, but what if your yacht could crawl onto the beach, release a car, and be ready to go when you get back?

Thankfully, a recent article on RobbReport showcases a concept that can do just that. Called the Pagurus, which translates to crab in Latin, this monstrosity was drawn up by the Italian masterminds at Lazzarini Design. A brief look through the studio’s previous projects shows that no idea is unachievable for them.

Gallery: Pagurus

4 Photos

As you might have guessed by now, the focal point of this 82-foot beast is its catamaran form factor. However, flip it upside down, and you’ll find 21-foot long spiral cylinders that drop out from under the hulls to advance the craft when you emerge on land. With each of them powered by a 440 horsepower (328.1 kilowatts) diesel engine, you won’t be able to get very far, but they will allow the captain to deploy a Tesla Cybertruck from under the negative space.

As such, Lazzarini originally wanted to use the catamaran for military applications but looked elsewhere after seeing a massive uptick in luxury yacht buyers wanting to adventure by land and by sea.

Once the passengers are done exploring in the Cybertruck, they can simply drive the vehicle back onto the platform, and climb aboard the Pagurus. Another useful feature of the boat is that it can charge the Tesla while in transit thanks to the massive banks of solar panels on the decks – the boat can also recover energy from the screw cylinders under the hull.

After the land to water transition is complete, Lazzarini imagines it will have a pair of 900 hp (671.1 kW) Caterpillar diesel engines to propel the craft anywhere in the world at a top speed of 25 knots (28.7 mph). We can’t say if or when this idea will become a reality, but it would likely earn a badge as the ultimate Overlanding home base.