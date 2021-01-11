2020 has been one of the toughest years automakers have ever faced. It may also be the year where electric power made a significant move towards mainstream motoring, and the North American Car of the Year (NACOTY) winners certainly reflect the changing times. This year's winners are all available with some measure of electrification, with one being a pure EV.

Announced on January 11, the NACOTY winner for car of the year is the Hyundai Elantra. Ford then swept the final two categories with the Ford F-150 winning truck of the year, and the Ford Mustang Mach-E taking home the award for best utility vehicle. The winners were ultimately narrowed down from a field of 43, culminating in three finalists for each category. The Elantra beat the Nissan Sentra and Genesis G80 for the car award, while the new F-150 topped the Jeep Gladiator Mojave and Ram 1500 TRX.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as new information becomes available.