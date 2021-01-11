In October 2020, Opel unveiled the updated version of its Crossland X crossover. The facelift brought a fresh new Mokka-inspired face, new technologies, a new trim level, and a shorter name without the X suffix. We haven’t seen spy photos of the larger Grandland X testing with similar updates yet but logic tells us it won’t take long until Opel introduces a facelifted version of the Peugeot 3008-based SUV.

Our colleagues and friends at Motor.es decided to take a sneak peek at the future of the Grandland and created this rendering previewing the upcoming refresh. The virtual drawing proposes a sharper front fascia with Mokka-inspired headlights with C-shaped daytime running LEDs and a slimmer upper grille. In turn, the lower section of the bumper features a larger hexagonal grille with a mesh pattern and integrated LED fog lamps.

Besides these changes, we don’t expect the Grandland (the X will probably disappear with the facelift) to see dramatic visual revisions. Of course, perhaps, there are going to be some tweaks at the back, including redesigned taillights and probably a new bumper design, but that’s nearly all we expect. Depending on the trim level, there might be new exterior colors and wheel options.

Opel has been constantly updating the Grandland ever since its debut in September 2017. Most recently, the German SUV gained an all-wheel-drive plug-in hybrid powertrain with 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts) and 332 pound-feet (450 Newton-meters). If we can give our two cents, it’s likely that the PHEV system will be on focus when the facelifted model debuts as Europe’s emissions standards are getting stricter. Alternatively, customers will be able to choose from a selection of turbocharged gasoline and diesel engines.