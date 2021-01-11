We’ve seen a pretty interesting selection of cars doing high-speed runs on the Autobahn as of late. A plug-in hybrid Ford Explorer, a 23-year-old Mercedes-Benz CL 500, and a 36-year-old Honda Accord - these are just some of the most recent examples. Obviously, none of these machines are made to be fast and we thought it’s finally time to see a real performance beast doing its thing on the German highway.

Today’s guest is the Audi R8 but it’s not the stock model. In its newest video, AutoTopNL is driving an MTM-tuned R8 to check its top speed at an unrestricted section of the Autobahn. The 15-minute video starts with a walkaround tour of the car and a quick description of the modifications made by the tuning company.

MTM has basically created a race car with a road-legal status combining the best of the stock R8 Plus with a few motorsport-inspired tweaks. These include a wide bodykit, a massive fixed spoiler at the back, new lighter wheels, and a new exhaust system. Most notably though, the 5.2-liter V10 engine under the hood has been fitter with a supercharger kit to generate a maximum output of 802 horsepower.

The best part of the experience behind the wheel - apart from the car easily reaching speeds in excess of 186 miles per hour (300 kilometers per hour) - seems to be the soundtrack. The R8’s naturally aspirated V10 is known for its solid and deep sound and the supercharger kit makes it sound almost like a race car. But that’s in performance mode and in the more comfortable setups, as the host of the video explains, the supercar is almost as comfortable and quiet as a GT car.