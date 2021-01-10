We’d be remiss not to mention that we are currently witnessing the resurgence of some great classic off-road vehicles. Sure, the focal point comes with the Ford Bronco, but what other four-wheelers deserve the same notoriety? As such, Jonathan Ward’s latest video showcases a remastered version of the Toyota Land Cruiser.

It may have 780,000 original miles on it, but for all intents and purposes, the vehicle is brand spanking new. There isn’t an inch of this FJ44 that hasn’t been massaged, but there are some clear party pieces.

The exterior has been powder coated in a color called eucalyptus green which gives it a very reserved but sophisticated aesthetic. Under the skin, it features updated Fox Racing suspension, tunable sweighbars, locking differentials, and Brembo brakes – you get the idea. Power is fed through a five-speed manual transmission which then goes to a part-time four-wheel-drive system.

Ward never properly talks about the engine, but we’d wager that it’s just another bullet-proof V8. Purists might have a tiff about it – the original would have had fewer cylinders – but there will always be critics when remodelling such an iconic offroader.

The interior continues the same restoration ethos while being as faithful as possible to the original. As such, there is a Pioneer stereo system to accompany you and your passengers on long road trips, but it’s hidden amongst the reupholstered seats and panels. Along with the stereo, a new head-unit has been fitted which even has car-play connectivity.

It’s great to see that even throughout the extensive modifications, this Land Cruiser has kept its original charm. It’s not often you see a vehicle like this balancing the delicate line of being stylish without showing off.