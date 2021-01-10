When it comes to analyzing the new BMW iX SUV design, we needed to call in a professional. Sure, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but designing a vehicle is legitimate science, so a professional’s opinion is always welcome. Frank Stephenson is the designer of the original BMW X5 SUV and the professional design consultant we need to understand BMW’s iX SUV design.

In recent months all news surrounding BMW has focused on its new design language. After spending decades building a familiar brand identity BMW has decided it’s time for a change. Gone are the familiar kidney grills only to be replaced by a set of massive nostrils that are starting to become joined into one opening. The massive shift in design started with the BMW 4-series, which was the first BMW to change its familiar look for this new design language.

Now we see the upcoming BMW iX electric SUV, which is a stark departure from all things BMW. Frank Stephenson was responsible for the BMW X5 SUV design so he has a deep understanding of what’s required to build a BMW SUV. Based on his professional analysis the BMW iX has missed the mark.

During his free YouTube design consolation, Stephenson points out that the front grille is starting to become one large kidney. This Design is polarizing at best and is only there for branding identity and to house sensors as no grille airflow is need for the EV drivetrain. This massive grille gives way to the split C-pillar, which throws away another tried and true BMW design element known as the Hofmeister kink.

Stephenson’s biggest critique lies in the fact that without the badging, you cannot tell this vehicle is a BMW. This result disposes decades of hard-won brand identity and makes this design difficult to appreciate.