Finally, the CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing models are coming and we reported before that it's going to happen on February 1 at 7:00 pm EDT in a livestream event. While that's around three weeks from now, we understand if some of you are dying of anticipation for the hottest Cadillac performance sedans.

If you're among those who have been waiting for the Cadillac Blackwing models, you need to pay attention. In an exclusive report by the GM Authority, the pre-order for both sedans will be limited to just 500 examples. Worse, that number is evenly split between the two.

That means, only 250 units of the 2022 CT4-V Blackwing and another 250 units for the bigger 2022 CT5-V Blackwing will be accommodated for preordered during the launch event. According to the publication, Cadillac dealers will be able to order more for both models once all the pre-orders have been spoken for.

To stir the anticipation further, Cadillac said that race fans will get a sneak peek of the new Blackwings during the Rolex 24 at Daytona endurance race on January 30. The automaker, however, didn't disclose how and where exactly will the preview happen, but it should offer more than the previous Cadillac teaser.

For the uninitiated, the CT5-V Blackwing is pegged to be the most powerful production Cadillac ever, with leaked order guides showing that the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 under the hood will make at least 640 horsepower (471 kilowatts).

The CT4-V Blackwing, on the other hand, is said to be powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter V6 from the ATS-V, making at least 464 hp (341 kW). While these Blackwing models aren't really carrying the dead Blackwing V8 engine from the CT6, these performance models should still be a welcome addition, especially with the bevy of SUVs and crossovers in the market today.