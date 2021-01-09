There’s an old adage in racing that you need a small fortune to make it, and unfortunately that’s still true. As such, Ferrari of Houston recently put a 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR race car up for sale at the price of $180,000. Sure, that’s quite a lot of dough, but what exactly is this car and why is it so expensive?

To the uninitiated, the TCR series features race-prepped production hot hatchbacks, and travels to some of the best race tracks in the world. As the cars are very close in terms of performance, the racing is always very competitive and entertaining.

Gallery: Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR

6 Photos

For sale at Ferrari of The Woodlands, the vehicle was initially prepared by the Risi Competizione racing team. With only 50 miles on the clock, this car has never raced, but is eligible to participate in IMSA Michelin Pilot Series, SRO TC America, SCCA, NASA, and the Canadian Touring Car Championship.

Under the hood lies a 1,742cc turbocharged 4-cylinder engine putting out 350 horsepower (260.9 kilowatts). Shifting is accomplished with a SADEV six-speed sequential gearbox that can change gear in the blink of an eye – yes, this is the same company that makes the gearbox used in the Hoonicorn. Although some racing series don’t allow it, the Giulietta TCR also comes with an ABS braking system.

Surprisingly, the race car inventory at Ferrari of Houston doesn’t end with just the Alfa; also on offer is a 2017 Ferrari 488 Challenge. Semantics aside, it’s clear that this front-wheel-drive competitor is eager to please and waiting to become the track day toy of your dreams.