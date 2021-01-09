If you’re in the market for the ultimate Australian muscle car we’ve found the auction for you. The only problem is the cost on this one of four Holden HSV GTSR W1 Maloo Utes has already reached supercar levels. Thanks to the combination of rarity and cultural significance, this Holden Ute auction is an opportunity to own one of Australia’s most important vehicles.

At the time of writing, the auction for the Holden HSV GTSR W1 Maloo Ute still has 20 days left before the auction closes. That’s a long time for an auction, especially when we’ve become accustomed to weekly online auctions, but the team at Llyods Auctions and Valuers know what they have.

The Holden HSV GTSR W1 Maloo Ute was the swan song for the legendary Holden Utes and the pinnacle of this unusual automotive art form. Utes combine the driving dynamics of a muscle car with the usability of a small pickup truck making them almost as practical as a hot hatchback. Power comes for a Corvette ZR-1 derived hand-built, 6.2 liters, supercharged LS9 Generation IV alloy V8 mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. This impressive V8 produces 635 horsepower (474 Kilowatts) of power and 600 lb-ft (815 Newton-meters) of torque.

The Holden HSV GTSR W1 Maloo Ute was built in secret by the team at Holden who crafted only 4 examples of this ultra-exclusive ute. To commemorate the end of the Holden brand, which will officially close in 2021, the holden team built 200 Holden HSV GTSR W1 sedans as the swan song of Australian performance cars. Alongside this rare production run, the team snuck in four utes to get the W1 treatment. These utes were never offered for public sale and sold to exclusive customers who paid undisclosed sums of money for the ultimate ute.

Today you have the opportunity to join in this story of the last great Australian built ute but you’ll have to pay. For a story, this good and a vehicle this impactful, every collector on earth would be happy to add this to their collection.