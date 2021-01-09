Can any new production trucks compete with the RAM TRX in a drag race? The 702 horsepower RAM TRX is the most powerful new production truck you can buy and alongside the powerful engine, the RAM TRX is home to a host of innovative off-road features. To put the TRX to the test, the team at The Fast Lane Truck assembled the Ford Raptor, a tuned F-150, and Shelby F-150 Super Snake for the truck drag race of the century.

The RAM TRX is part of FCA’s hellcat everything brand strategy where every vehicle that can fit a V8 under the hood is eventually given the 700+ horsepower 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 found in the original Challenger Hellcat. This strategy is a win on all fronts leading to massive press coverage and the ability to amortize the development cost of the Hellcat drivetrain across a larger breadth of products.

The RAM TRX puts down an impressive 702 horsepower (523 Kilowatts) and 650 lb-ft (881 Newton-meters)of torque from its hellcat derived 6.2-liter V8. Power is routed through an 8-speed automatic transmission and reaches the ground via a highly adjustable four-wheel-drive system. The RAM TRX weighs in at a portly 6,350lbs, which can be a hindrance during a drag race.

Today’s drag race competitors all happen to be variants of the Ford F-150. First, we have the familiar Raptor that is powered by a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 450 horsepower (335 Kilowatts) and 510 lb-ft (691 Newton-meters) of torque. Thanks to the extensive use of aluminum, a similarly sized Ford Raptor weighs in at only 5,697lbs or 653lbs less than the RAM TRX.

If you must have a truck with a V8, then look no further than the Ford F-150 Shelby Super Snake. This unique truck takes a Coyote V8 powered F-150 and adds a lifted suspension, revised styling, and more importantly a supercharger. The result is a 750 horsepower (559 Kilowatts) V8 F-150 that Ford refuses to build.

But, can any of these headline-grabbing trucks compete with a tuned Ecoboost F-150?