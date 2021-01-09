For fans of the movie, Bullitt, the most recent Ford Mustang Bullitt should be something to be excited about – or at least we imagine it to be. The Highland Green paint pays homage to the film's iconic car chase that involved a 1968 Ford Mustang GT390 Fastback.

With intake manifold, throttle body, and airbox from the Shelby GT350, the Mustang Bullitt has a few extra ponies compared to a regular Ford Mustang GT. Extra 20 ponies, to be exact – not too much, we know, but there's the Mustang Shelby GT500 for those who want a lot more.

What we didn't know, however, is that the Mustang Bullitt matches a Japanese coupe squarely in terms of power output. We're talking about the Lexus LC500, and in this video from Carwow, it also comes in green and they're headed to a drag race.

Both coupes are powered by a naturally-aspirated 5.0-liter V8. Both make around the same engine output, sent to the rear wheels. The major differences between the two are their prices, weights, and transmissions.

The LC500, being a luxury vehicle, is pricier than the Mustang Bullitt, while the pony car exclusively comes with a six-speed manual transmission as opposed to the 10-speed automatic of the Japanese coupe.

Weight is another factor, and this is where the Mustang has a major advantage since the LC500 is heavier by at least 100 kilograms (220 pounds).

Considering the similarities and differences between the two, and the fact that the race happened amid heavy rain, which do you think won the straight-line race? Watch the video atop this page and see how much one of the differing factors affected the results.