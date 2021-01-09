When the Mk4 Toyota Supra nicknamed "Orange Man Bad" broke the six-second quarter-mile pass last year, it became the world's quickest drag car with an H-pattern manual transmission. That run recorded a 6.9-second quarter-mile at 194.77 miles per hour (313.45 kilometers per hour). And that's while maintaining its claim as the fastest at a previous run with 215.37 mph (346.60 km/h) at the line.

Well, we've got good and bad news for you if you've been following this build. Unfortunately, someone already broke one of those two records. The good news is, it's the same Toyota Supra that recorded the quickest and fastest run, brought to us by the same team at Grannas Racing.

That Racing Channel, the same folks who featured the Toyota MR2 with 1,200 Honda horsepower, featured the record-breaking run on YouTube. The new record for the quarter-mile run is 6.84 seconds at 213.77 mph (344.03 km/h), done at the Hail Mary derby in Maryland.

If you're thinking that this Supra has a V8 engine under its hood, you'd be mistaken. It's actually powered by a 2JZ, albeit heavily modified. The famous engine is a billet block from Australia, connected to a Promod 102mm turbocharger that pushes 75 PSI. And yes, a little bit of nitrous adds potency into the build, making a maximum output of 2,100 horsepower (1,565 kilowatts) sent to the rear wheels. It can also rev up to an ear-busting 10,800 rpm.

Joel Grannas, the owner of the team behind this record-breaking Supra, explains the specifics of the build in the video above. He also mentioned the inevitable – the team will try to go deeper into the six-second pass, possibly within the 6.70 mark.

Yes, we'll add that to our list of things we'll be keeping an eye out for.