What were you doing in 1985? While most of the world bask in either slow rock, new wave, or techno, the third-generation Honda Accord was born. It wasn't a huge departure from the second-generation model, but it already garnered a coveted award at the year it was launched: the 1985 Car of the Year Japan.

There were a number of engine choices for the CA generation of the Accord, as well as a number of body types, ranging from coupe, hatchback, sedan, and shooting brake. How great was the Accord back then? Well, this sedan version tried to reach its top speed at the unrestricted section of the German autobahn.

It eventually got there, though it took its sweet time. You can watch the video embedded above from YouTube's TopSpeedGermany to see the ordeal.

Thinking about it, the 36-year-old midsize sedan still got it, reaching around 190 kilometers per hour (118 miles per hour) on its speedometer. Of note, the third-gen Accord's 2.0-liter naturally-aspired gasoline engine makes 115 horsepower (86 kilowatts) and has a top speed that's listed around the same ballpark when it was launched, so it's still impressive for this old example. And oh, this one already has almost 600,000 kilometers (around 373,000 miles) on its odometer, so it's safe to say that this executive sedan has seen places.

In comparison, the current Honda Accord ceilings at 249 km/h (155 mph) and that's with its turbocharged 2.0-liter engine that makes 252 hp (188 kW) and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm) of torque. It's amazing to see how three decades differ from each other, ergo showing us how far we've already reached in terms of automotive engineering.