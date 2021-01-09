Have you ever wondered where automakers get pristine examples of their old cars to display in exhibits? Well, here's a story.

Just over a week ago, a clean 1990 Subaru Legacy was posted for sale on Craigslist. Given the reputation of the listings site, Jalopnik took notice of the very detailed information that came with the ad, and of course, the impossibly mint condition of the long-roof Subaru Legacy with just 216,000 miles on the clock.

Gallery: 1990 Legacy Wagon Bought By Subaru of America

30 Photos

People took notice, as the owner of the listing, Aaron, recounts on his Facebook post the bevy of emails he received after the Jalopnik story. He received nine emails in total – three of them were solid offers. But you know what else took notice of the ad? Subaru of America.

According to Aaron, the Legacy Wagon has now been sold to Subaru of America and will go to its private collection in Camden, New Jersey. Aaron was glad about the fact that his precious ride, which for a 30-year-old example could pass museum quality (see the photos), will be given with a well-deserved T.L.C. while sitting in a climate-controlled environment, moving forward.

Browsing through the images of this 1990 Legacy Wagon above, I can't help but be amazed at how well-preserved it is considering the age and miles it already has racked up. Even the light-colored cabin's looking quite neat. Kudos to Aaron and the previous owner who sold it to him. This is a job well done.

In case you're finding reasons why it's better to always keep your car in tip-top shape, here's a perfect one. Who knows, maybe decades down the line, the automaker could buy the vehicle back from you and be immortalized as a museum piece – a full circle and a great story for your precious ride.