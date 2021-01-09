When Ford hosted the return of the Bronco last year, which was probably the biggest automotive event in the U.S. amid the pandemic, the popular nameplate came with quite a number of color choices to choose from. In fact, 11 paint colors were revealed, including the Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat hue that the launch vehicles carry at the reveal.

The Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat, or Cyber Orange for brevity, costs an additional $595 for the 2021 Ford Bronco, but the Blue Oval could ax the paint option in the 2022 model year, based on the exchange of tweets embedded below.

User Aaron Geren posted a question on Twitter, directed to Ford's Product Communications Manager for North America, Mike Levine. He expressed his excitement with the Bronco, but since he's expecting a 2022 model year based on his reservation, he's worried that the Cyber Orange color that he's eyeing to get won't be available by then.

Levine's response was gold, saying that Cyber Orange may or may not be available for the 2022 model year of the iconic off-roader. More importantly, he shared that colors come and go for the Bronco lineup, and that new colors are coming for the next model year production.

Right now, the Bronco's color lineup for the 2021 model year includes three shades of gray (Area 51, Cactus Gray, and Carbonized Gray); two choices in blue (Antimatter Blue and Velocity Blue); two hues of red (Race Red and Rapid Red); and then there's Cyber Orange, Iconic Silver, Oxford White, and Shadow Black.

With an impending color change for the 2022 model year, which of these colors are you willing to drop apart from Cyber Orange? And more importantly, do you think Ford should bring back the classic Boxwood Green? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.