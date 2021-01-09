The Ford Bronco Sport ticks many of the right boxes for enthusiasts: it looks good, drives well (as we learned firsthand), and is every bit as capable as its branding suggests. But if you weren’t already convinced of the Bronco Sport’s off-road capabilities, maybe these new commercials will make you rethink that. To hammer home the fact that the small sport-ute is nearly as capable as its Bronco big sibling, Ford has released three new ads centered around the SUV’s toughness.

The first ad, which will air later this afternoon during the NFL Wild Card game on Fox, is a fun one. It’s called "Raised By Goats," and in the one-minute commercial, we see a group of mountain goats teaching a young horse how to handle some of nature’s toughest conditions. The mountain goats, in this case, represent the Bronco Sport’s "GOAT" drive modes – or, "Goes Over Any Terrain."

The next two ads – the first entitled "Go There" and the other called "Find Your Wild" – focus even more on the Bronco Sport’s rugged skills. The commercials tout things like the Bronco Sport’s ability to carry bikes, tents, and more, as well as its capacity to tackle difficult terrain. Both of these ads will debut later this month, the first one airing during Good Morning America on January 11.

The Bronco Sport comes from the factory with two engine options, a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder and a turbocharged 2.0-liter, both borrowed from the Escape. The former three-cylinder produces 181 horsepower (135 kilowatts) while the turbo 2.0-liter produces a more robust 245 horses (183 kW) – both paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. If you want a Bronco Sport, the pint-sized off-roader is already in dealers and costs $26,820 to start.