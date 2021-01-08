General Motors is looking towards a brighter future. In this instance, we mean that literally in the form of a brand new, brighter logo replacing the original GM button which existed nearly unchanged for over half a century. It's part of a new marketing initiative from GM called Everything In, which seeks to emphasize an electrified, digital future.

“There are moments in history when everything changes," said GM Global Chief Marketing Officer Deborah Wahl. "Inflection points. We believe such a point is upon us for the mass adoption of electric vehicles. Unlike ever before, we have the solutions, capability, technology, and scale to put everyone in an EV. Our new brand identity and campaign are designed to reflect this."

The logo's new design seeks to embody an electrified future while sticking to GM's familiar button design. In a press release, GM says the logo "evokes the clean skies of a zero-emissions future" while also pointing heavily to its Ultium platform. In fact, GM says the underlined, lower-case m is a visual representation of the Ultium platform while also paying homage to the familiar underlined lettering that folks have seen for decades.

Admittedly, it's a lot to read into a basic logo, but it's the focal point of a larger campaign designed to move the automaker further into the electric realm. Everybody In is a campaign that GM hopes will bring a new generation of car buyers to the brand, focusing on the company's efforts in EV development while highlighting its Ultium platform. Among that will be the launch of 30 new electric vehicles globally by the end of 2025, from brands within the GM family.

Gallery: New GM Logo

8 Photos

“This was a project our team took so personally, not just for ourselves but for the 164,000 employees this logo represents," said Sharon Gauci, GM executive director of global industrial design. "At every step we wanted to be intentional and deliberate because this logo signifies creative and innovative thinking across the global General Motors family.”

If you're a fan of the current GM button, you won't have much time left to appreciate it. The new logo will be implemented company-wide starting on January 11 with digital media. Physical logos – including the one atop the GM Renaissance Center in downtown Detroit – will be phased out on a case-by-case basis.