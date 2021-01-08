Even though the 2021 Tokyo Auto Salon isn't happening in person, Honda has some virtual reveals planned for this year's online-only event, which officially kicks off on January 15. But two of those scheduled debuts have shown up online a bit early: a Honda N-Van dressed up to look like a mobile cafe and a Fit hatchback built to take on anything. And we love them both equally.

First, let's look at that adorable N-Van, which Honda calls the "3rd Place Van" for reasons that aren't totally clear. Covered in stainless steel (or at least what looks like it), the company customized this N-Van to resemble a mobile cafe. It comes complete with a red-and-white awning, appropriate decorative hanging lights, and even a little menu board.

Some other unique elements of this concept that you won't find on the production model are the black steel wheels, three amber running lights above the windshield, and a glossy silver roof rack. All of these elements give the concept a mobile cafe-like look.

As for the Fit, Honda calls this custom build the "HEV Crosstar." Inspired in part by the Honda Hunter Cub motorcycle, the hatchback employs a number of off-road-inspired cues. The suspension has a modest lift, Toyo off-road tires wrap around black steelies, there's a Yakima roof rack up top, and some additional black body details atop the beige paint help to further toughen up the styling.

For now, we only have a few details on these two adorable concepts. But we expect Honda to release more information, as well as a few more fun concepts, when the virtual Tokyo Auto Salon officially kicks off later next week.