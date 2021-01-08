Friends, we all have good days, and we have bad days. Sometimes, those bad days can be really bad, and occasionally, the good days can be really good. This slice-of-life story from Reddit brings both extremes together in a single event that, as far as we can tell, has a happy conclusion. Or at least, it's happy for one person. As for the other, let's just say it could've been worse.

Here's the deal. Reddit user purple-circle hails from western Australia, and recently came home to find a construction crew putting the finishing touches on a freshly poured ribbon of concrete. In fact, it was a brand-new concrete driveway where a simple gravel drive once existed. There was just one major problem. Purple-circle didn't hire anyone for a new driveway. It seems the crew set up shop and got to work at the wrong house. Yeah, that's a big oops.

We contacted purple-circle with some questions and a request to share pictures here in the article, but you can see them right now at the Reddit thread. According to that thread, apparently there's a house that looked very similar a couple of streets over, and an honest mistake was made. It was an expensive mistake, too, as purple-circle was reportedly told a quote of $8,000 AUD (approximately $6,200 USD) was given to the person who actually requested a driveway. The Reddit user was at work for approximately 10 hours, so the crew certainly didn't waste time on getting the project done. And we're told it was a quality job, too.

By now, you're probably wondering about payments, liability, and all that uncomfortable stuff. According to the thread, the company didn't push purple-circle for payment, especially after a lawyer was contacted about the unexpected project. In fact, the legal advice was to not even offer a token payment or a tip, as that could be construed as accepting the work and being liable for full payment. Furthermore, the construction company could technically be sued for trespassing and property damage, despite having good intentions.

At the end of it all, the construction company absorbed the cost while learning a lesson about double-checking addresses, and the homeowner enjoyed parking on a solid surface. Also, a case of beer between the parties may or may not have been involved.

Wouldn't it be nice if all crazy situations ended in such a diplomatic, friendly manner?