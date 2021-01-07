It's been a long time coming, but the wraps are finally poised to come off Cadillac's new high-performance sports sedans. The automaker confirmed a previous rumor about a February debut for the CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing with a short announcement and teaser video. seen above. Specifically, the cars will debut on February 1 at 7:00pm EDT in a livestream event.

That is, the sedans will officially debut that day. Cadillac also tells us that sharp-eyed race fans can get a sneak preview of the new Blackwings during the Rolex 24 at Daytona endurance race on January 30. The nature of the preview or exactly how much will be seen is unknown; presumably it will offer considerably more than the brief teaser video Cadillac released today.

The video does provide some auditory clues for both Blackwing models. In the 11-second clip, we're treated to a quick shift of a manual transmission – a feature already confirmed for both cars – mixed with distinctive burbles of V8 and V6 engines. The CT5-V Blackwing is expected to pack a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 under its hood, almost certainly the same LT4 V8 found in the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Leaked order guides claim the CT5-V Blackwing will be the most powerful production Cadillac ever offered, so that suggests at least 640 horsepower (471 kilowatts) under the hood. The LT4 already dishes up 650 hp (478 kW) in the Camaro.

As for the smaller CT4-V Blackwing, the twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter V6 borrowed from the long-dead ATS-V is believed to be the engine of choice. It's a logical move since the CT4 shares much with the old ATS under the skin, and it brought 464 hp (341 kW) to the previous-gen sports sedan. Even if it's simply a plug-and-play setup with the smaller Blackwing, it would dish up plenty of grin-worthy power.

If you recall, Cadillac confused pretty much the entire performance community when the CT4-V and CT5-V were revealed in May 2019. Cadillac reserved the V moniker for its highest performing vehicles, but without any explanation from the automaker, V cars were suddenly demoted to sport-enhanced mid-range offerings. We suspect the unexpected cancellation of the Blackwing V8 engine and the axing of the CT6 had something to do with it, but as fans of performance, we're just happy to see some properly powerful new sedans on the horizon amid a sea of SUVs and crossovers.