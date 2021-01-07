While we generally associate Subaru's STI badge with the top version of the Impreza, the Japanese automaker sometimes applies the moniker to other high-performance vehicles. For a perfect example, check out this Japanese-market, second-gen Forester STI from the mid-2000s as AutoTopNL shows off its performance potential.

It's important to note that this Forester STI is far from stock. In original form, the venerable EJ25 turbocharged 2.5-liter flat-four has 261 horsepower (195 kilowatts) and 279 pound-feet (378 Newton-meters). This one now has a claimed 335 hp (250 kW or 340 metric horsepower) and 376 lb-ft (510 Nm). The video doesn't list the power-boosting mods, but the tweaks at least seem to include a new exhaust because this crossover sounds mean.

Subaru introduced the second-gen Forester STI in 2004. The 240-kilometer-per-hour speedometer in this video identifies this one as being from 2005 or later.

AutoTopNL starts by finding out how quickly the Forester STI can reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour). The crossover hits the speed in 6.08 seconds. Although the road is very wet here, it seems conceivable that the vehicle's acceleration could dip into the five-second range on a better stretch of tarmac.

Next, there's a run to see just how fast the Forester STI can go. The driver shuts things down at 131 mph (210 kph). It looks like the vehicle might be capable of going a little faster with a long enough stretch of road but not very much. Given that the crossover appears to have all of the aerodynamics of a brick flying through the air, this result is still fairly impressive.

If you're in the US, then the Forester STI like this is still too new to be able to register legally in America. However, the second-gen Forester XT offers at least a taste of it, including the EJ25 turbocharged engine.