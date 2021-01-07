Inspired by the Jeepster Commando, the Jeep Wrangler has always been available with half doors since 1988, introduced in the YJ Wrangler generation. It's designed to provide an open-air feel while still having a rigid structure to protect the occupants from the outside.

For the current JL, its arrival has been confirmed as well, and we've seen several spy shots of the Wrangler prototype with half doors – most recently in the snow.

Now, we can confirm the half-door options pricing. Jeep has added the option in its online configurator for the 2021 model year. All you need to do is check.

Gallery: Jeep Wrangler Half-Door Spy Shots

14 Photos

Perhaps the biggest news on this one is that the half-door option is available across all trim levels of the Wrangler. This is in contrast to the initial speculations that it will be exclusive for the V8-powered Wrangler Rubicon 392, which previewed the option during its reveal.

The Wrangler half-door option is also available on both two-door and four-door models but naturally comes with a huge margin. For the two-door models, it is priced at $2,350, while the four-door models get the option for $3,995.

More importantly, the half-door option is listed on Jeep's configurator as "Dual Door Group w/ Base Uppers." Our pals from Muscle Cars & Trucks confirmed that this means that Wrangler buyers who would be adding the option will be getting both the standard doors and the half doors.

Save Thousands On A New Jeep Wrangler MSRP $ 29,790 MSRP $ 29,790 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

The configurator doesn't show any official image of the half doors, but you can browse through the spy shots above to get a visual.