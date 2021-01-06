Volkswagen only just revealed the all-electric ID.4 in September. It’ll be the first of the company’s EVs to reach US shores, though spy photos have shown the company is developing another, sportier version called the ID.4 GTX. It’s expected to receive a coupe-like silhouette and more power, as previous spy photos have shown. However, a new batch shows VW might be trying to keep its development under warps.

The new photos show what looks to be the regular ID.4. However, upon closer inspection, the crossover features unique front LED daytime running lights in the lower corners of the bumper. They’re not on the regular version, though the previous spy photos have shown the GTX with similarly odd light housings there. While the body may be of the regular version, VW could be using it to hide the peppy powertrain underneath.

Gallery: VW ID.4 GTX Spy Photos

16 Photos

That powertrain would include a dual-motor setup that’ll produce 302 horsepower (225 kilowatts) that’ll hit the ground through an all-wheel-drive system. The extra oomph will allow the variant to hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 6.2 seconds, which is far quicker than the 8.5 seconds needed for the single-motor model. However, the extra power will come at a cost. The range is expected to take a hit from 520 kilometers to 470 kilometers (323 to 292 miles) with the WLTP test cycle. The ID.4 has an EPA-calculated range of 250 miles (402 km).

The ID.4 will be VW’s first US EV, which is expected to arrive in the late first quarter of 2021. However, the GTX will likely arrive at a later date, which often happens with sportier variants. The ID.4 will be the first of several models, including both smaller and larger models than the ID.4, which VW has previewed with several concepts. The VW ID.4 GTX will likely be the more expensive model of the family, too.