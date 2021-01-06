We've seen Grand Cherokee spy photos. We've seen Grand Cherokee renderings. We even created our own exclusive renderings based on detailed information to preview the new SUV. Now, that all comes to fruition on January 7, a bit less than 24 hours from this post going live. Jeep will officially debut its next-generation Grand Cherokee in three-row format at a special event starting at 12:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

For those who can't wait, we already have something of an early look for you. As previously mentioned, our exclusive renderings featured below were created based on information from sources close to the SUV. Using that information along with design cues from the Grand Wagoneer Concept shown last September, we're extremely confident this is what we'll see when the covers are lifted.

Gallery: 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Exclusive Renderings

7 Photos

One aspect we're scratching our heads on is the model year. As you can see above, our gallery of renderings is titled 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Furthermore, if you visit Jeep's website you'll currently find no less than 10 Grand Cherokee models for 2021. In short, the 2021 Grand Cherokee already exists, and yet, Jeep tells us to prepare for "the all-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee." A likely answer comes from a Jeep teaser posted today on Twitter.

The vehicle we will see unveiled will be the new Grand Cherokee L, fitted with three-row seating. It's certainly been a long time coming, and it appears Jeep will borrow a card from Ram by offering both next-generation and previous-generation models on dealership lots. What we don't know is whether the new Grand Cherokee will be available in other two-row trims for 2021.

We certainly don't have long before all our questions are answered. Jeep will reveal the redesigned Grand Cherokee L in a livestream event starting at noon EST, and you can see it all happen right here at Motor1.com.