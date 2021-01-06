Automakers love to engage in battles of statistics, and Mitsubishi is no different. Perhaps it's a little different, in that one of its titles is that of the cheapest car in America. Or rather, it was before the 2021 model-year update. With a starting price of $14,295, the refreshed Mirage doesn't break the bank by any means, but the $13,400 Chevrolet Spark is still easier on the wallet.

However, Mitsubishi can still lay claim to being the most efficient gasoline-burning vehicle in America that's not a hybrid. The Mirage and its G4 sedan variant feature a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine under the hood, producing 78 naturally aspirated horsepower for the front wheels to handle. What the small mill lacks in performance, it makes up for in efficiency as it's rated for 36 mpg in the city, 43 on the highway, and 39 combined.

As you might imagine, the cheapest Mirage is the ES hatchback with a five-speed manual transmission. Upgrading to a CVT – which we suspect most buyers will do – adds $1,300 to the price tag. The same holds true for the Mirage G4 sedan, though its base MSRP is $1,000 more than the hatchback.

Here's a quick price breakdown of base pricing for all 2021 Mirage models. Prices do not include a $1,095 destination charge.

Model MSRP Mirage ES 5-Spd Manual $14,295 Mirage ES CVT $15,595 Mirage LE CVT $16,220 Mirage Carbonite Edition CVT $16,995 Mirage SE CVT $17,445 Mirage G4 ES 5-Spd Manual $15,295 Mirage G4 ES CVT $16,595 Mirage G4 LE CVT $17,220 Mirage G4 Carbonite Edition CVT $17,995 Mirage G4 SE CVT $18,195

2021 sees the Mirage wearing a significant refresh inside and out. The changes also bring standard-issue automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection across all models. Lane-departure warning and LED headlights with automatic brightness control are optional on top-tier trims. Inside, all Mirage models get a seven-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

New for 2021 is the Carbonite Edition, available for both hatchback and sedan models. Its mission is to inject a bit more sportiness into the Mirage, accomplished through a revised grille and air dam, a modest body kit for the side and rear, B-pillar decals, and contrasting red accents. Outside the special package, Mitsubishi also offers two new exterior colors for the Mirage: White Diamond and Sand Yellow, though the latter color is only available on the hatchback.