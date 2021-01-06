Mercedes isn’t ready to fully reveal its new EQS all-electric sedan, though the German automaker is ready to show off some of its tech. Tomorrow, the company will unveil the MBUX Hyperscreen, an ultra-wide curved dashboard-spanning screen, and a next-generation infotainment system. Mercedes Chief Designer Gordon Wagener posted a short video to his Instagram that teases the new screen, providing our first clear glimpse of it.

The expansive screen will allow passengers to access it, which is previewed in the teaser. The video shows the passenger-side dashboard display alight, featuring a wing-like shape that likely looks similar on the driver’s side. Mercedes’ trick dashboard follows the industry trend of automakers cramming screens inside cars, which Mercedes helped pioneer with its dual-screen display several years ago. The Porsche Taycan is one car that gives passengers a screen, and the Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept featured one, too.

Details about the software are scarce, though the company has said the new system will incorporate artificial intelligence that’ll assist with the infotainment system, HVAC controls, and vehicle functions. Wagener writes that the company has “merged analogue and digital design” with the new screen, whatever that means. Mercedes has said the Hyperscreen would be available on the EQS. Base EQS models will likely sport a different dashboard setup. The screen will likely proliferate throughout the Mercedes EV lineup and could reach the rest of its models.

The EQS will be the automaker’s first electric vehicle to arrive in the US, which is expected to debut later this year before going on sale in the second half of 2021 as a 2022 model. The most efficient version is expected to offer a range of up to 435 miles (700 kilometers) on a single charge (on Europe’s forgiving WLTP cycle). However, those looking for more pep should welcome the rumors that there could be a dual-motor AMG version offering as much as 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts).