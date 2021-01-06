Kia has been teasing a logo change for close to two years as the Imagine concept unveiled in March 2019 at the Geneva Motor Show was the first to carry the revised avatar. We’ll soon be seeing it on production cars considering the South Korean marque has unveiled today the restyled badge. Redesigned to resemble a handwritten signature, the logo was unveiled during a record-breaking fireworks show organized in the skies of Incheon, South Korea.

"The rhythmical, unbroken line of the logo conveys Kia's commitment to bringing moments of inspiration, while its symmetry demonstrates confidence. The rising gestures of the logo embody Kia’s rising ambitions for the brand, and, more importantly, what it offers customers."

Gallery: New Kia logo

5 Photos

No fewer than 303 pyrodrones launched hundreds of fireworks in what the automaker refers to as a “synchronized artistic display, igniting and celebrating Kia’s new beginning.” The dazzling show allowed the company to set a new Guinness World Record for “Most unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launching fireworks simultaneously.”

Coinciding with the logo change is a new slogan to replace “The Power to surprise” that Kia has been using for a number of years. As previously reported after being discovered on the Korea Intellectual Property Rights Information Service (KIPRIS) website, Kia will be switching to “Movement that inspires" going forward.

These changes are part of a greater “Plan S” long-term business strategy we’ll learn more of in a week from Friday. January 15 will be the day Kia is going to share details about changes to its product lineup, which will include five big reveals all planned to take place later in 2020. An all-new Sportage will debut in the coming months, along with the next-gen K7 / Cadenza reportedly changing its name to K8 to signal a higher positioning in the range.

In addition, a brand new electric crossover has already been confirmed to debut this year when we’re also expecting to see updates to existing models. In the long run, reports say a pickup truck could be in the works along with a larger SUV to slot above Telluride, but nothing is official at this point. Meanwhile, the already revealed next-gen Sedona is set to arrive for the 2022 model year in North America with the Carnival name used globally.