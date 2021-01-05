The end of 2020 has passed, leaving a chaotic year in its wake. The coronavirus pandemic shocked the automotive industry in March as factories, dealers, and countries closed to help prevent the virus's spread. New car sales took a massive hit, too, with a sputtering and uneven return that has shackled Toyota to a year of losses for nearly every single model except one – the Supra.

Year-over-year sales for the automaker fell 11.9 percent in 2020 compared to 2019 – 1.84 million versus 2.08 million. For the first time since 1993, the Toyota Camry missed the 300,000 sales mark, selling 294,348 sedans – down 12.2 percent from 2019. Even the venerable Corolla suffered a 22.7-percent sales drop. Toyota's trucks were also down, but less so, falling a combined 3.5 percent between the Tundra and Tacoma.

Toyota's sales surprise for 2020 was the Supra, which saw sales jump 104.1 percent over 2019, though it's artificial. Yes, the automaker moved 5,887 coupes compared to the 2,884 sold in 2019. However, 2020 was the Supra's first full year on sale – sales of the sporty coupe began in July 2019. Supra sales faltered in March and April 2020, though they quickly rebounded throughout the summer. The model closed 2020 with back-to-back months of 700-plus sales in November and December, too.

The Yaris suffered the worst out of Toyota's US lineup, dropping 70.6. The Mirai was right behind it, seeing sales crater 66.8 percent, though the hydrogen-powered model isn't sold nationwide. Even the Sienna took a massive hit, with sales falling 41.7 percent. Lexus, Toyota's luxury division, was also down in 2020 by 7.7 percent overall. The Lexus UX and GX crossovers were standouts with sales increases – 1.4 and 9.9 percent, respectively – while LC sales jumped 8.7 percent over 2019. Every other Lexus product saw sales fall, with the large Lexus LS seeing the largest sales drop – down 35 percent.

