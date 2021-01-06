The Nissan Kicks is one of our favorite subcompact crossovers on sale today – it's stylish, loaded with tech, and relatively nice to drive. But more importantly, the Kicks was one of the most affordable options in the class for 2020 with a starting price of just $19,070. Even this year though, with modest updates for 2021, the Nissan Kicks remains well-priced.

The 2021 Nissan Kicks starts at $19,500 for the base S model, not including $1,095 for destination and handling. That means the facelifted model is only $430 pricier than the previous version, and still one of the cheapest subcompact crossovers on sale today. Only the Kia Soul ($17,835), Hyundai Venue ($18,750), and Chevrolet Trailblazer ($19,000) are more affordable for 2021.

Model Price 2021 Kia Soul $17,835 2021 Hyundai Venue $18,750 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer $19,000 2021 Nissan Kicks $19,500 2021 Honda HR-V $21,020

As of now, we only have pricing for the base Kicks S – Nissan hasn't provided an MSRP for the SV or SR trims, nor any of the optional packages. But we do know that last year's Kicks SV started at $20,700 and the Kicks SR cost $21,320, so we expect those two models to get a slight price hike, yet remain in the low $20,000s.

The 2021 Nissan Kicks gets a number of new features, like a fresh front end that includes a “Double V-Motion” grille, available LED headlights, and an edgier front bumper. There's also more tech, like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as an available 8.0-inch touchscreen. And there are more color options than ever before. And you can take home most of those features for just $19,500.