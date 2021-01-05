Lots of fresh rumors abound in the sports sedan segment today, specifically regarding Cadillac's new Blackwing offerings. It appears order guides for both the CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing made a brief appearance online, further confirming much of what we already suspected. In addition, a fresh rumor says the camouflage wrap will finally be lifted for an official debut on February 1.

Cadillac couldn't confirm any of the chatter thus far, but in an email to Motor1.com, a Cadillac representative did say a formal announcement on the V-Series Blackwing reveal was coming on Thursday, January 7. We will of course have full coverage of that announcement when it happens.

In the meantime, these rumors are backed with some credibility. We'll start with the order guides, which were first reported at AutoVerdict. The guides were allegedly published on GM's fleet order website but have since been removed. Motor1.com wasn't able to verify this, but we have seen similar goofs from GM on past vehicle launches through this site. It's certainly in the realm of possibility, and the leaked information isn't out-of-line from what we've heard on the Blackwing models thus far.

In short, the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 is listed as the engine for the CT5-V Blackwing, with the CT4-V Blackwing getting the twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter V6. These are essentially the same engines that powered Caddy's previous-generation super sedans, though new horsepower figures weren't mentioned. The order guide reportedly said the CT5-V would be Cadillac's highest-horsepower vehicle ever offered. If true, it means more than 640 hp (471 kilowatts) under the hood. Considering the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 already has the same engine making 650 hp (478 kW), there's little reason to doubt the claim.

Gallery: 2021 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Spy Photos

As for the CT4-V Blackwing, the order guide claims a 0-60 time of 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 189 mph. In the old ATS-V, the engine was good for 464 hp (341 kW) so the new Blackwing should have at least that much, if not a touch more to achieve these performance stats. In other areas, both cars will reportedly have standard-issue Brembo brakes, upgraded FE4 suspension, an electronic limited-slip differential with a diff cooler, and launch control. The CT5-V Blackwing also has optional carbon fiber exterior bits and ceramic brakes. A 0-60 time of 3.7 seconds is claimed for the bigger Blackwing, with a top speed of 200 mph.

Gallery: 2021 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Spy Shots

For now, this information is unconfirmed but we may not have long before the truth is revealed. Cadillac Society cites anonymous sources as stating Cadillac will reveal both sedans on February 1, just under a month as of this article posting. Recent teasers from the automaker support a reveal sooner rather than later, as do spy photos showing test cars with little camouflage. If it doesn't happen on February 1, it's probably not far beyond.

More information on the Blackwing's future are coming on January 7. Stick with Motor1.com for all the details.