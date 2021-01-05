Singer Vehicle Design really mixes up its usual recipe by introducing the new All-Terrain Competition Study. The high-riding beauty mixes inspiration from the Dakar Rally-winning Porsche 953 and 959 while adding some special touches to make this project something truly unique.

The front of the All-Terrain Competition Study is a weird view because of the long protuberances pointing forward from the sides of the bumper. These are apparently mudguards, and when the wheels crash down into a puddle, they'd prevent some of the spray from splashing onto the body.

Gallery: Singer All-Terrain Competition Study Porsche 911 Safari

42 Photos

Massive fender flares are on each corner to cover the 16-inch forged wheels with meaty BF Goodrich tires wrapping around them. A thick side sill runs along the lower flank, and it has an embossed Porsche emblem that evokes the decals that often appear here on the company's machines.

At the back, there's a 959-like tail with a spoiler that integrates into the sculpting. Strakes direct air to the engine, and a pair of exhaust outlets poke out from the rear bumper.

The interior is very purposeful because the person commissioning the All-Terrain Competition Study actually intends to race it. The driver grips a three-spoke steering wheel with an array of buttons along the lower section. The passenger looks at a massive screen for navigating the car through the desert. A bright red (maybe even pink in the right light) roll cage occupies the rest of the cabin.

Under the rear deck, there's a twin-turbo, air-cooled 3.6-liter flat-six making about 450 horsepower (336 kilowatts). It runs through a five-speed sequential gearbox to a full-time all-wheel-drive system. The suspension consists of dual, adjustable dampers at each corner

British Porsche 911 rallying specialist Tuthill Porsche collaborated on engineering the project after the person commissioning the car initially asked Singer to build the machine.

The All-Terrain Competition Study is not strictly a one-off. The buyer also has a commission for a red example that is "designed for high-speed, high-grip tarmac events," according to Top Gear. The commissioner also gives Singer permission to build more if anyone else places an order for one.